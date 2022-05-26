Colorado Springs is expecting clear blue skies Thursday. Temps increase today with forecast highs in the 70s and 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the 80s are expected Friday through the holiday weekend, with sporadic afternoon thunderstorms possible.

The weekend will also be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday and Sunday and 35 mph on Memorial Day.

Warm, windy conditions may increase fire danger in El Paso County over the long weekend.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 mph in the morning.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Memorial Day: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.