Sunday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, the weather is going to be pleasant and wonderful, with sun and warmth most of the day.

Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 68, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A north wind will blow between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the southeast mountains this afternoon bringing localized light rainfall and gusty winds up to 40 mph. However, most areas will remain dry today. Some spotty critical to near critical fire weather conditions will be possible across the San Luis Valley this afternoon.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.