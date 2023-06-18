Let the drying out and warming up begin. The first day of summer is Wednesday and after several weeks of rain and cooler temperatures, Father's Day Sunday will be sunny and warm.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 81 today. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the high temperature at Colorado Springs Municipal Airport never went above 80 degrees in the period of June 1 to June 17. On June 12, record rainfall fell — 4.02 inches of rain was measured at the airport — breaking the previous daily record of 0.69 inches in 1989.

Recorded rainfall in Colorado Springs is 7.54 inches as of June 17, or 5.27 inches above monthly average — 2.27 is average from June 1-17.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.