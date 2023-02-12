Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly cloudy skies to start Sunday, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become south southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Tuesday night through Wednesday, expect snow to begin falling and accumulating overnight with 2 to 4 inches by end-of-day Wednesday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Snow. Areas of blowing snow. High near 20. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. North northwest wind around 10 mph.