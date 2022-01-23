High temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to hover around 50 degrees Sunday and Monday before plunging below freezing by mid-week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Sunshine and 50 degree temperatures are forecast Sunday with overnight lows dropping to 23 degrees, the agency said.
Monday's forecast is similar except for chances of snow expected to set in Monday night.
Plan on mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures across the region today and tomorrow. An approaching Pacific system will bring a return of snow chances and colder air beginning late Monday night and lasting through Tuesday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ftqXQB15r3— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 23, 2022
Chances of snow start at a 20% chance then increase to 70% by Tuesday with an inch of accumulation possible, the weather service predicted.
Skies clear up Wednesday and Thursday with highs temperatures in the low 40s expected, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees and winds around 10 mph.