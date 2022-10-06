Dry, sunny conditions in Colorado Springs are expected to return Thursday as temperatures reach "near normal" for the season, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday's high could reach near 65 as a slight chance of rain showers remains isolated to the higher terrain. According to the NWS, the normal high for Oct. 6 is around 69 degrees.
Cooler air, increasing cloud cover and high precipitation chances are expected to push in late Thursday night, as Friday's high is forecast to dip 5-10 degrees across the area, including to a high of 60 in Colorado Springs.
Chances of rain could stick around into Saturday, when showers and thunderstorms are possible in the mid-afternoon with a high near 62. Sunny skies and warmer temps are expected to return Sunday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. East wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.