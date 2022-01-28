Get ready for a sunny weekend.
Friday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 44 degrees, sunny skies and light winds. In other words, put aside your winter gear for this weekend as the weather on Saturday and Sunday is also expected to be filled with sunny skies with temps in the mid-50s.
"Dry, mostly sunny, and warmer weather will hold for the weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report Thursday. "Enjoy!"
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet that this weather forecast might not last long: "Enjoy it, as much colder air will return to southern Colorado by the middle of next week."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10-15 mph, becoming south southeast in the afternoon.