Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 69, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Scattered to likely showers with embedded thunder are expected over the southern mountains this afternoon. Main risk will be gusty winds and lightning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.