Sunny skies

Sunny skies are expected in Colorado Springs with a high near 87.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Sunday in Colorado Springs residents can anticipate sunny skies, with a high near 51 and a north northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the morning

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high near 49. North northwest wind around 15 mph.

