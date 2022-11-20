Sunday in Colorado Springs residents can anticipate sunny skies, with a high near 51 and a north northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the morning
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high near 49. North northwest wind around 15 mph.