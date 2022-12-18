Temperatures around Colorado Springs will be warming to close out the weekend.
Colorado Springs residents can expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 46 and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures on Wednesday, the first day of winter, will change over dramatically however. A 40% chance of snow is forecast and a below zero lows loom Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.