Pikes Peak northeast

Looking Northeast, a pikes peak summit camera shows partly cloudy skies over Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas. (Photo courtesy of City of Colorado Springs)

Temperatures around Colorado Springs will be warming to close out the weekend.

Colorado Springs residents can expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 46 and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Temperatures on Wednesday, the first day of winter, will change over dramatically however. A 40% chance of snow is forecast and a below zero lows loom Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

