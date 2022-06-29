Sunny skies are likely to prevail Wednesday, with a high near 90 and a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
There are higher chances for showers and thunderstorms after noon and are expected to return tomorrow and continue later this week. Thursday's weather expects a 50% chance of showers, with a high near 86. Friday is likely to see rain in the early afternoon, with a slightly cooler high near 78, the service said.
The weekend may see afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a high near 82 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday, the service forecast.
Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90. East southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10-15 mph.