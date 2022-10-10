Colorado Springs is in for another week of pleasant fall-like weather, with highs expected to be mostly in the lower 70s and upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday is expected to see sunny skies and a high near 71. Tuesday may see similar conditions with a high near 74. Temperature highs could could dip into 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but both days are forecast to remain sunny.
Nights continue to cool off, as temperature lows are expected to hover in the low 40s and upper 30s this week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the morning.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.