Get ready for a nice day around the Pikes Peak region today.
Colorado Springs residents can expect partly sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 51 and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Spotty critical fire weather conditions will be possible today over portions of the southern I-25 corridor, mainly around Walsenburg.
Mid-week, rain and snow showers are forecast with a 50% chance of precipitation.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.