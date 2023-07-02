Colorado Springs residents can expect a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 83. Light and variable winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. Showers will form over the mountains, as well as the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa areas, before moving east. Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, mostly likely along and east of a line from Eads to Kim. The strongest storms today will be capable of producing gusty outflow winds to 70 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Independence Day: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.