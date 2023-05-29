A sunny and mild Memorial Day is predicted Monday for the unofficial start to summer.

The National Weather Service called for sunshine in Colorado Springs with a high of 81 degrees, and light winds in the afternoon.

In the evening, the town could see a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m.

It is the first day of a sunny week with highs in the 70s, according to the agency.

Tuesday: Sun and a high of 79 degrees is expected with a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sun and a high of 76 degrees is expected with a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sun with a high of 75 degrees is predicted with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

The week follows a wet May that so far has brought 5.22 inches of rain to the area, above the 1.76 inches the community would usually see, National Weather Service records show.