Sunshine fills most of the forecast Friday, during the weekend and beyond in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 85 degrees with mild breezes, the agency said.
Overnight chance of storms begin between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. at a 10% chance with temperatures dropping to 56 degrees, the weather service said.
Saturday is expected to bring slight chances of storms around 1 p.m. and overnight with an expected high of 78. Once storms clear out Saturday, sunshine and 90 degree weather rules the forecast well into next week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees with winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 10 mph.