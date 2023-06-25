Today will be another sunny and warm day around Colorado Springs with great weather for the running of the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Sunday with a high near 82, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A north wind will blow between 5 to 15 mph, becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Showers do not appear in the forecast until Thursday this week. An early week warm up will bring temperatures into the low 90s with light winds each day before a slight cool down Thursday, and into the weekend.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph.