Colorado Springs residents can expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, being scattered to widespread over the mountains, and isolated to scattered over Interstate 25 and the eastern plains. Main impact concerns will be locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding over high risk areas.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.