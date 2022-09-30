Thunder clouds over the mountains (copy)

Friday will be sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

 Alex Edwards, The Gazette

Colorado Springs residents can expect another day of above-average temperatures before a slight cooldown and increasing chances for rain into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 and a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

The evening is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 and a 30% chance of precipitation. North winds will blow 10-15 mph, decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Snowfall is possible above 11,000 feet from Friday through Monday, the agency tweeted.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

