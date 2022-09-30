Colorado Springs residents can expect another day of above-average temperatures before a slight cooldown and increasing chances for rain into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 and a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Expect one more day of above normal temperatures and scattered convection over the higher terrain for Friday, then slightly cooler temperatures and increasing precipitation chances for all areas into the weekend. #cowx pic.twitter.com/R9XKzktKKx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 30, 2022
The evening is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 and a 30% chance of precipitation. North winds will blow 10-15 mph, decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight.
Snowfall is possible above 11,000 feet from Friday through Monday, the agency tweeted.
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.