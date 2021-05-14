Friday is expected to bring sunshine to Colorado Springs before rain and thunderstorms in the early evening, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 69 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Between 4 and 5 p.m. rain and thunderstorms are likely to kick in, the weather service said.
Overnight skies will likely be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to 47 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to hit the 70s throughout the weekend and severe thunderstorms are likely at night, the agency said.
Early next week temperatures are forecast in the 60s along with more rain and thunderstorms, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to between 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: High near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: High near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.