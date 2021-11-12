Colorado Springs weather is expected to be sunny and dry Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 53 degrees with mild winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 32 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service.
Temperatures are anticipated to creep up with highs in the 60s over the weekend. By Monday highs could reach the 70s, the forecast shows.
No signs of rain or snow appear during the upcoming stretch, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.