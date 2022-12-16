While Thursday's snow has moved on from Colorado Springs, Friday is expected to see even colder temperatures and negative wind chill values, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday's high is expected to hover near 28, with wind speeds around 10-15 mph and wind chill temperatures between -10 and 0. While snow is still covering roads and could cause slick conditions throughout the day, skies are expected to be sunny.
According to the city's Street Operations Manager Clint Brown, the northern areas of Colorado Springs received up to an inch in snow, with minor totals elsewhere. Because of freezing temps, winter driving conditions are expected, he said.
Morning snow and ice crews are "focusing on primary and secondary roadways," he said, though extra caution should be taken on secondary roadways as they are more prone to ice.
The weekend could see a warmup to sunny highs near 37 and 45 on Saturday and Sunday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values between -10 and 0. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.