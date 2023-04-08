Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 and winds from 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The evening will also be cloudy, but with gradual clearing. Temperatures are anticipated to drop to as low as 34 with winds ranging from 5-10 mph in the evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.