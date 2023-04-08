Partly cloudy skies, rainfall to linger over El Paso County most of the week

Other than a lot of drizzly rain, Manitou Springs made it through the night okay. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette)

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 and winds from 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The evening will also be cloudy, but with gradual clearing. Temperatures are anticipated to drop to as low as 34 with winds ranging from 5-10 mph in the evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.