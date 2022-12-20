Another dry, mild day with highs in the 40s is expected in Colorado Springs before sub-zero temperatures hit Colorado on the first day of winter, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 41, partly sunny skies and light wind are expected Tuesday.

Wednesday's forecast looks relatively similar with a high near 45 until a strong storm system pushing Arctic air into much of the West could plummet temperatures to a frigid low near -13 Wednesday night. The extreme cold is also likely to bring wind speeds up to 40 mph, creating potentially dangerous wind chill values down to -30.

The weather service says the wind chill could be life-threatening if exposed, with frostbite possible after 10 minutes.

While the wind is expected to be the "most dangerous" aspect of the storm, light snow accumulations of 1-2 inches is possible in the Springs into Thursday morning, creating slick and frozen conditions.

While Thursday's temperature high forecast continues to fluctuate as the arctic air moves closer, a high near 1 is currently expected.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.