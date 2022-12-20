Another dry, mild day with highs in the 40s is expected in Colorado Springs before sub-zero temperatures hit Colorado on the first day of winter, according to the National Weather Service.
A high near 41, partly sunny skies and light wind are expected Tuesday.
Wednesday's forecast looks relatively similar with a high near 45 until a strong storm system pushing Arctic air into much of the West could plummet temperatures to a frigid low near -13 Wednesday night. The extreme cold is also likely to bring wind speeds up to 40 mph, creating potentially dangerous wind chill values down to -30.
The weather service says the wind chill could be life-threatening if exposed, with frostbite possible after 10 minutes.
While the wind is expected to be the "most dangerous" aspect of the storm, light snow accumulations of 1-2 inches is possible in the Springs into Thursday morning, creating slick and frozen conditions.
While Thursday's temperature high forecast continues to fluctuate as the arctic air moves closer, a high near 1 is currently expected.
If you want to read up on how to keep your self and others safe in extreme cold, check out this link. It will take you to a site talking about extreme cold safety, preparedness and more.— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 19, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.