Sunshine and 70s degree weather is expected during the weekend in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Friday will reach a high of 51 degrees and the overnight low is likely to drop below freezing, the agency said.
By Saturday, temperatures are expected to hit 67 degrees and will likely continue rise into next week, the weather service said.
Monday could hit 74 degrees with a slight dip Tuesday at 63 degrees, the agency said.
No signs of precipitation are predicted in the upcoming days' forecast.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.