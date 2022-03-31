033122-news-weather.jpg

Water from a wet snow shower streams over the 35-foot tall, 65-foot diameter “Epicenter” sculpture outside Weidner Field Wednesday, March 30, 2022, adding to the distortion of the view of traffic at the corner of West Cimarron and Sahwatch streets in downtown Colorado Springs. The sun should return to the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The last day of March in Colorado Springs is expected to start off with sunshine, forecasters say.

Expect a high of 59 degrees on Thursday before clouds move in during the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light snow could be possible over the mountains.

Friday's forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions with temperatures in the 50s, the weather service says. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that "a spotty shower or two in the afternoon along I-25" are possible but "chances do not look impressive."

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

