Sunny skies and chilly temperatures are forecast in Colorado Springs Wednesday following a snow day and sub-zero wind chill overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday could see a high near 38, while light winds could still bring wind chill values to as low as -5 in the morning. Temps are expected to jump over the coming days, with highs near 52 forecast for both Thursday and Friday.
The NWS predicts "spotty" near-critical fire danger in the area on Thursday, as temps rise again and moisture levels remain low. The critical status could be more widespread on Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. East wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 10-15 mph.