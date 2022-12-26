A bit cooler Monday, but still sunny and seasonal
Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 45, and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Possible rain showers will develop Wednesday afternoon into early evening with a 30% chance for precipitation.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind around 10 mph.