The second-story deck offers a view of downtown Colorado Springs and 14,115-foot Pikes Peak on a sunny Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021.

 Christian Murdock, The Denver Gazette

A bit cooler Monday, but still sunny and seasonal

Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 45, and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Possible rain showers will develop Wednesday afternoon into early evening with a 30% chance for precipitation.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. 

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

