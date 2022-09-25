Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near with a high near 73. A North northeast wind between 5 to 10 mph will become south southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly across the southwest and southern mountains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.