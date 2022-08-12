Colorado Springs residents can expect a beautiful, sunny summer day heading into the weekend. It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 91 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The weather service does not list any chances for precipitation east of the mountains, but those venturing west should be prepared for possible severe thunderstorms. There is a hazardous weather outlook for over the Continental Divide, especially in the central mountains.

Tonight's low will reach near 60 with a southeast wind becoming north after midnight.

The summerlike conditions over the weekend around Colorado Springs, with high temperatures around 90 Saturday and Sunday. The record high for Aug. 12 in Colorado Springs is 94, set in 1959, according to the weather service.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.