Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. North northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon can be expected.
Isolated thunderstorms are forecast along the Continental Divide, mainly from the La Garita Range, south into the San Juan Range this afternoon. Storms could produce brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds up to 40 mph.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind around 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.