Colorado Springs residents should enjoy a cool but mild Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and clear, with a high of 47 degrees, the weather service predicts. Wind speeds will be between 5 and 10 mph.

“It will be on the cool side…with some sunshine,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan. “As long as you have a jacket, it’s really going to be just fine.”

The weather is expected to be warmer for Black Friday shoppers as temperatures climb to a high of 62 degrees, according to the weather agency. Sunny skies and mild temperatures should persist through next week, but a lack of precipitation could mean increased fire danger.

“Each day will offer sunshine and mild temperatures in the week ahead,” Sanjuan said. “No signs of any moisture in sight.”

Barring the unforeseen, Saturday will mark the 200th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs. Measurable snowfall is defined as one-tenth of an inch or more, according to weather service meteorologist Mark Wankowski. The city's longest stretch without snow is 236 days, a record set in 1946 and 2012.