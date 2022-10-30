A quiet weather day Sunday around Colorado Springs is in order.
Partly sunny skies, with a high near 57 and a north northwest wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon will blow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Beware though, rain showers may return to the area Thursday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.