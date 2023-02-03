Colorado Springs is forecast for another sunny day, and this warm streak is expected to last throughout the weekend.
Expect sunny skies on Friday with a high of 55 degrees.
Looking into Friday night, partly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees.
Average high temperatures in Colorado Springs during the first week are in the mid-40s.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 56 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 56.
Monday: There’s a 20% chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with a high of 46 degrees.