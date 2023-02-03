Colorado Springs is forecast for another sunny day, and this warm streak is expected to last throughout the weekend.

Expect sunny skies on Friday with a high of 55 degrees.

Looking into Friday night, partly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees.

Average high temperatures in Colorado Springs during the first week are in the mid-40s.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 56 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 56.

Monday: There’s a 20% chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with a high of 46 degrees.