Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gusty west to southwest winds and low relative humidity values are once again expected today, with critical fire weather conditions anticipated across much of south central and southeast Colorado from mid morning through this evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.