Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies Easter Sunday, with a high near 67, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light and variable wind will blow, becoming northeast between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Spring weather is here to stay for several days before winter-like weather makes an appearance later in the week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
