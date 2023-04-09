Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies Easter Sunday, with a high near 67, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light and variable wind will blow, becoming northeast between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Spring weather is here to stay for several days before winter-like weather makes an appearance later in the week.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.