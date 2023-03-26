Colorado Springs residents can expect a 20% chance of snow showers after 5 p.m., Sunday with partly sunny skies and a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Scattered snow showers are expected in the mountains today. A few of these showers will pass onto the I-25 corridor by late afternoon. Light accumulations are expected in the mountains and along the I-25 corridor region.

For tonight, a more substantial disturbance will push across the region, and this will continue to bring the threat of snow over the mountains. Some snow will also be possible across the I-25 corridor region, especially areas north of a line from roughly Colorado Springs to Pueblo to La Junta and Lamar. Localized accumulations to 1 inch will be possible, especially across the northeast sections of El Paso county.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 50% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.