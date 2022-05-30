Happy Memorial Day!
Expect a sunny and windy holiday with temps in the high 60s in Colorado Springs. A west wind may increase in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A red flag warning is in effect for El Paso County until 8 p.m., Monday due to forecasted gusty winds and low humidity.
High fire danger today and tomorrow. #COWX pic.twitter.com/0f2wPNDp24— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 30, 2022
The rest of the week could cool down with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Tuesday has a 20% of showers, and Wednesday, 50%.
Highs before Thursday are expected to remain in the 60s, with the high on Thursday near 70.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.