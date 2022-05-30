Pikes Peak (copy)

Colorado Springs is in for a warm, windy memorial day.

 Debbie Kelley, The Gazette

Happy Memorial Day!

Expect a sunny and windy holiday with temps in the high 60s in Colorado Springs. A west wind may increase in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning is in effect for El Paso County until 8 p.m., Monday due to forecasted gusty winds and low humidity.

Memorial Day events and closures

The rest of the week could cool down with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Tuesday has a 20% of showers, and Wednesday, 50%.

Highs before Thursday are expected to remain in the 60s, with the high on Thursday near 70.

1 dead, 1 missing after boat carrying 13 capsizes at Lake Pueblo

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

1 climber dead, 2 others injured in rock fall, avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

Tags

Load comments