Colorado Springs can expect a mixture of sunshine and rain Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Wednesday will likely be partly sunny but chances of rain and thunderstorms are possible before 3 p.m. until after 4 p.m. at a 60% chance. Precipitation is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 70 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
More rain and thunderstorms are possible before 9 p.m. at a 50% chance. Rainfall will amount to less than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 46 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday clears up with temperatures in the high 70s and no signs of rain, the agency said.
Spotty storms return Friday and into the weekend but temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to between 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, gusts could reach 30 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.