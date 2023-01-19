Sunday forecast calls for sunny, pleasant conditions in Colorado Springs after day of snow

Snow-capped Pikes Peak seen behind Garden of the Gods (Jerry Herman, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs will have a break from overcast and freezing temperatures, with the sun expected to return Thursday. 

Sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 42 degrees. 

The clouds are predicted to roll back in on Thursday night, with a low bottoming out at 17 degrees. 

Snow showers are in the forecast throughout this weekend, with a 50% chance of snow showers Friday, and a 20% chance of snow showers Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of snow in the forecast, with one to three inches of accumulation possible. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low of 14 degrees. 

Saturday: A 20% chance of snow is expected before noon. Mostly sunny conditions in the forecast with a high reaching 33 degrees. 

Sunday: A 20% chance of snow is in the forecast. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 41 degrees. 

