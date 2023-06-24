Colorado Springs is forecast to have sunny skies and hot weather on Saturday, according to the National weather service in Pueblo.

It's the perfect Saturday for swimming an popsicles. The high will likely reach 87 degrees and the low will near 51 degrees. Wind is expected to range from 5-10 mph throughout the day.

There are hotter and windier days ahead.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.