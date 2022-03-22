It is expected to be windy again in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday, with gusting up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snow is possible, too, though that might not start taking place until late afternoon.
"A few snow showers will light up the Pikes Peak region later in the day and evening, with a dusting to an inch possible," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Luke Victor said in a report.
Colorado Springs was projected Monday to see about a half-inch of snow but got only a trace of it, the weather service said. The city hasn't seen significant snowfall since Thursday, when it received 2 inches of snow.
Monument Hill and the highest elevations of El Paso and Teller counties were supposed to get up to 6 inches of snow Monday but the weather service did not report any accumulation in those areas.
Tuesday's forecast in Colorado Springs also calls for a high near 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies during the day. There's a slight of snow falling between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., the weather service says.
The weather service says that the eastern plains could see winds gusting up to 60 mph, which could impact travel for high-profile vehicles and cause loose objects and debris to blow around. It also says to watch out for tree damage and power outages because of the strong winds.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a north wind 20-25 mph increasing to 25-30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a north wind 20-25 mph increasing to 30-35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.