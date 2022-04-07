Strong winds and critical fire weather are once again in the forecast across the Pikes Peak region on Thursday, forecasters say.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. Along with relatively low humidity and wind gusting up to 60 mph, the conditions are enough to put El Paso County — including Monument, Black Forest, Fort Carson and Colorado Springs — under a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 54 degrees with wind gusting up to 35 mph, the weather service says.
But warmer weather could start Friday.
"Looking beyond today, a warming trend and low precipitation chances are likely," the weather service said in a tweet Thursday morning, "until the start of next week as the next system approaches."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-10 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.