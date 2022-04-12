Powerful winds are making for multiple hazardous weather warnings Tuesday, including extreme fire danger in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Projected wind speeds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. mean a red flag warning, emphasizing the dangerous fire conditions that will be in effect throughout the day, the agency.
"Please do NOT burn today or do anything that could cause a spark which could start a wildfire," the weather service wrote in a hazardous weather warning.
Tuesday's gusty winds also will make for poor air quality due to blowing dust, the agency said.
Temperatures will reach 61 degrees, adding to the dangerous fire conditions.
A 20% chance of snow showers is possible Wednesday, then temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s the rest of the week.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 20 mph.