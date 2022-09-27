Areas along the Interstate 25 corridor, especially the Pikes Peak region, are expected to see the "strongest showers or storms" with powerful wind gusts Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The service's hourly weather forecast shows possible rain starting around noon or early afternoon, while showers and thunderstorms could strengthen around 5 p.m. Tuesday could see a high near 77.
The NWS also warns of possible wind gusts with speeds "in excess" of 50 mph.
Rain chances decrease Wednesday, with a slight chance of precipitation in the late afternoon and another temperature high near 77.
Isolated to scattered showers & storms expected this afternoon & eve across the higher terrain, Pikes Peak region, & parts of the I-25 corridor. The strongest showers & storms will be capable of producing gusty winds to 45 to 55 mph, with possible isolated gusts to 60 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1gnnWTEitJ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 27, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.