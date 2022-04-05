Strong winds are expected to hit the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph, forecasters say.
With temperatures projected to be in the 60s and 70s, "this sets the stage for high fire danger," said chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe of Gazette news partner KKTV.
The forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 68 degrees with gusting up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect sunny skies as the winds could blow up to 30 mph in the morning.
El Paso County is under a red flag warning until Tuesday evening because of warm temps, low humidity and gusty winds, the weather service says. Meanwhile, Pikes Peak, Teller County and northwestern Fremont County are under a high-wind warning until Tuesday evening.
The Colorado Springs area is under critical fire weather until Thursday, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a northeast wind 15-20 mph becoming west northwest 25-30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north wind 15-25 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.