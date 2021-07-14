Colorado Springs could see high chances of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Chances of storms are anticipated at a 70% before 2 p.m. until after 3 p.m. with precipitation amounting to less than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 81 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and mild breezes, the weather service said.
Storms continue before 11 p.m. at a 60% chance, the agency said.
Overnight skies are expected to stay cloudy with a low of 56 degrees, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to reach the high 80s over the weekend with afternoon storms scattered throughout the week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degree and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.