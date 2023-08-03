One more day of severe thunderstorms around Colorado Springs before a break in the action.

Colorado Springs is forecast for severe thunderstorms Thursday, with strong winds and hail both on the radar, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 86 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast heading into the afternoon.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and strong winds.

“Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains shortly before noon, then spread into the southeast plains during the afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“Thunderstorms over the mountains will be capable of producing lightening, brief heavy rainfall, and gusty winds up to 45 mph.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through 10 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 56 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high reaching 87 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 78 degrees.