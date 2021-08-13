Overcast skies and slight chance of storms make up the bulk of Friday's forecast in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Skies are likely to be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms expected to set in after 5 p.m. at a 30% chance. Rainfall will likely amount to less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 83 degrees with mild winds, the agency said.
Storms return before 8 p.m. at a 30% chance with less than an inch of precipitation expected, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 55 degrees with mild breezes, the agency said.
More spotty storms are forecast throughout the next several days. Temperatures hover in the 80s during the weekend and jump into the 90s next week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph in the morning. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.