A winter storm arriving Wednesday is expected to dump several inches of snow across the Pikes Peak region over the next couple days, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says.
"Places along higher terrain will see heavy wet snow, while lower elevations will see mostly rain" on Wednesday, the weather service said in a tweet.
Wednesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 56 degrees but rain could start falling by late afternoon, the weather service predicts. That precipitation could turn into rain and snow by midnight, with possible snow accumulation between 1-3 inches.
Snow is projected to continue falling until Thursday afternoon, with 1-2 inches of new snow accumulation possible, the weather service says.
"Locally heavy snow will persist for parts of Southern Colorado, especially for higher elevation areas west of I-25," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson said in a report about Thursday's forecast. "Several inches will be possible before the storm winds down later in the day. Again, highest totals will likely be found in places to the north and west of Colorado Springs, as well as to the west and southwest of Pueblo."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain before midnight, then rain and snow between midnight and 2 a.m., then snow after 2 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 25. Southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 39. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind 5-15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.